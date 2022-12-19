Home States Karnataka

VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly hall, Opposition stages protests outside

Siddaramaiah in a letter to the Speaker requested the installation of portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others.

Published: 19th December 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

VD Savarkar's portrait was unveiled inside Karnataka Assembly Hall on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

VD Savarkar's portrait was unveiled inside Karnataka Assembly Hall on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

BELAGAVI: Congress MLAs led by the Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah staged a protest outside the assembly after VD Savarkar's portrait was unveiled inside Karnataka Assembly Hall on Monday.

The first day of the Winter Session of the state assembly began today at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Opposition leaders - including former chief minister and the current Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, were among those who staged a demonstration and sat outside the assembly on the steps to protest the ruling Basavaraj Bommai government's decision to unveil a portrait of Veer Savarkar in the assembly.

Siddaramaiah in a letter to the Speaker requested the installation of portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others.

Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar accused the state government of attempting to disrupt assembly proceedings through such steps.

"They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Shivakumar said.

ALSO READ | 'You idiot...': Raj Thackeray slams Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remark

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit out against the Opposition protests. "There must be ideological differences but Savarkar is a freedom fighter, then ask Siddaramaiah, whose poster must be put, of Dawood Ibrahim?," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said today in Delhi outside the Parliament.

During the 10-day Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly, the border row with neighbouring Maharashtra is likely to be brought up.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi, Savarkar, and the clemency question

Meanwhile, In Nagpur outside the assembly, opposition Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) in Maharashtra chanted slogans targeting chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah VD Savarkar's portrait Karnataka Assembly Hall
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp