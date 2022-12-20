Home States Karnataka

CBI raids colleges run by DKS, grills officials

The Congress leader rued that those who have business dealings with him are also being harassed.

Published: 20th December 2022

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: Even as the Belagavi legislative session began on Monday, the CBI raided KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s educational institutions, and questioned senior officials and trustees.

Shivakumar confirmed the raids. “CBI officials visited our educational institutions in Bengaluru today and questioned the staff and trustees, but I don’t know what information they got. The government has given them the power to investigate. When Yediyurappa was chief minister, he had handed over the probe into the disproportionate assets case against me to the CBI. I challenged this in court. It’s been two years since they lodged an FIR. It was handed over to the CBI due to political pressure, though the case can be investigated by local agencies,” he said.

The Congress leader rued that those who have business dealings with him are also being harassed.
“My life and business dealings are transparent. There are no allegations of corruption against me, even when I was power minister. Now they have filed a case against me for amassing illegal assets.” He claimed that he had paid Rs 5 lakh to a lawyer as fees, and now, the lawyer has been summoned for questioning.

