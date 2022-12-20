Karnataka Congress MLAs sit in dharna against Savarkar’s portrait

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: On the first day of the winter legislature session, Congress leaders protested against the unveiling of a portrait VD Savarkar, along with the ima­ges of other personalities in the Legislative Assembly Hall of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, here on Mon­day.

Congress leaders, led by opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, sat on a dharna at the entrance of the Soudha, decrying the honour accorded to Savarkar, who is considered an eminent leader by the ruling BJP.

Shivakumar said, “There was no contribution of Savarkar to the freedom struggle. He joined hands with the British and sought clemency by admitting his mistakes. Also, he has no connection with Karnataka.”

But later they attended the session and did not object to the big portrait of Savarkar on the wall.

Meanwhile, attempts by pro-Maharashtra groups to hold Mahamelava on Monday in Belagavi to protest against the winter session were foiled by the district administration.

