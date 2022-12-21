Home States Karnataka

Bommai tables Bill to increase quota for SC/STs

Opposition demands thorough discussion, Speaker agrees

Published: 21st December 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to replace an ordinance on enhancing the reservation for Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The government had promulgated the ordinance in October to increase the quota for SCs to 17 per cent and STs to 7 per cent. At that time, the government had said the relevant law would be passed in the next immediate legislature session.

Accordingly, Bommai tabled the Karnataka Scheduled Cases and Schedules Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Post in the Services under the State) Bill, 2022. Once passed, it will provide for the reservation to SC/STs in admissions to educational institutions and appointments in government services.

Before the Bill was tabled, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who also gave an adjournment notice on the issue, said as changes in reservation concerns the Constitution, it should be discussed thoroughly before being passed. He feared that the proposal may not be constitutionally maintainable and said the government should tread cautiously.

Bommai said the government is open for a discussion on legal implications and it will also present its stand on how to face such hurdles. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kagegi said the House will decide the schedule for the discussion later.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol tried to deflect the issue by saying opposition parties are opposed to the reservation for SC/STs. But opposition leaders shot back, saying they are not opposed to the decision, but are concerned about its effective implementation. The government should spell out its plan to give legal sanctity to the decision, they said.

3 OTHER BILLS PASSED
Three other Bills introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday are: Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill, 2022; Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; and Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022. The first Bill will help the government establish, operate, regulate and manage industrial regions. Though the government had announced Dharwad and Tumakuru as special investment regions, it had no legal backing. The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Act was an amendment to the earlier legislation of 2010. It empowers the government to add, alter or omit entries specified in the schedule appended to the Act by notification in the official gazette.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavraj Bommai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp