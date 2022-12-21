Horatti elected Council chairman unanimously 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Eight-time Legislative Council member Basavaraj Horatti was elected Council chairman, a post which had eluded him for decades. He was elected unanimously, and what remained was an official announcement.

Horatti was elected after almost three decades, as both the JDS and Congress did not field a candidates against him, considering his seniority. The BJP had promised Horatti the post when he hopped over from the JDS. Having won seven times from the Janata Parivar, he won as a BJP candidate in October 2022.

Horatti, MLC from West Teachers constituency for 43 years, submitted his nomination papers for the post on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy, Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol, chief whip in the Council YA Narayanswamy, and member SV Sanknur were present.

BJP sources said, Horatti was to be elected chairman in the previous assembly session, but elections were postponed. It’s been learnt that Bommai postponed the election on instructions of BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, though the reason is not known.

“This sent a wrong message among followers of Horatti, as it is said that he was brought into the party fold with the promise of Legislative Council chairman, and the party should keep its promise. This opinion was aired by some seniors in the BJP, besides CM Bommai.

Considering this, the party has decided to conduct elections on December 21, where acting chairman Raghunath Malkapure will pave the way for Horatti. The Governor has approved of elections, and the BJP core committee too has accepted Horatti as chairman.

Horatti, aged 76, had been acting Council chairman on two occasions -- between June 22, 2018, to December 12, 2018, and again from February 16, 2021, to May 16, 2022. He was first elected MLC in 1980, and has continued his winning streak for a record 8th time. He had been minister in several governments, and held various portfolios, including law and parliamentary affairs twice, besides primary education.

