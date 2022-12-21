Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused Shariq responding well to treatment, say Victoria docs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused Mohammed Shariq (24), who is being treated at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital, is responding well to the treatment, said doctors attending to him.

Shariq was shifted to the Bengaluru hospital from Mangaluru on December 17 for further treatment.

According to the doctors, Shariq’s burns are healing well and he may not require a plastic surgery. “Shariq was admitted to Victoria Hospital on Saturday. We assessed his health and got to know the treatment he was receiving earlier and then started our treatment,” Dr KT Ramesh, Head of Department, Plastic Surgery and Burns, Victoria Hospital, told The New Indian Express.

Shariq had sustained 45% burns in the blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19. The driver of the autorickshaw identified as Purushottam Pujari was also injured.

Dr Ramesh said that Shariq may not need any plastic surgery for now. “He is responding well to our treatment.

His burn wounds are healing well. We will continue with our treatment. He may have to stay in the hospital for a few more days at our burns ward,” he added.

