Home States Karnataka

Will look into your demands: Centre to cane growers

Tomar assured the delegation of looking into their demands andtaking appropriate action, said Kuruburu Shantakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government has assured the sugarcane growers of looking into their demands, including an increase in Fair and Remunerative Prices (FRP).A delegation of farmers leaders from Karnataka and other southern states, along with the Members of Parliament, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Tomar assured the delegation of looking into their demands and taking appropriate action, said Kuruburu Shantakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association. He was part of the delegation that met the minister. Shantakumar said injustice is meted out to farmers from southern states as the FRP is based on the percentage of sugar recovery from cane.

The FRP has been fixed at Rs 305 per tonne at the base recovery of 10.25% of sugar, he said added that it has to be reduced to 8.5%. They also demanded that the FRP should be increased to Rs 350. Farmers are not getting a fair price as the test for recovery of sugar from the cane is done by the factories on their premises, they said and added that such tests should be conducted in front of farmers in their fields.

The farmers urged the Centre to ensure that sugarcane growers’ dues are cleared by factories within 14 days of supplying cane as per the Sugar Control Act, 1966. Criminal cases should be booked against the firms that are not following the rules, they urged. They also demanded relaxation from the 20 months repayment period for the cane loan. Shantakumar said the minister assured them of a meeting with MPs to discuss their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugarcane
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp