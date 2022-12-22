Home States Karnataka

2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP, JDS yatras may affect Congress chances

By the time Congress starts its yatras by mid-January 2023, BJP and JDS would be halfway through.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP’s Jana Sankalp Yatra and JDS’ Pancharatna campaign ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls could disturb the voter base of Congress in the old Mysuru region. BJP is trying to dent Congress by wooing its leaders, while JDS has been consolidating its own voter base in the region which was evident from the big response its yatra received. If BJP fields new entrant Indavalu Sachidananda, who is a supporter of Mandya MP Sumalatha, from Srirangapatna, it is likely to affect the prospects of Congress.

In Kunigal of Tumakuru district, former Congress MP SP Muddahanume Gowda, who joined the saffron party recently, could scuttle chances of Congress MLA Dr Ranganath and this may help the JDS candidate, political pundits said.

In Koratagere, which is held by senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara, both BJP and JDS have conducted successful rallies, indicating good tradction among people, especially for BJP. “If JDS betters its tally in the old Mysuru region, its traditional bastion, it will indirectly help BJP improve its vote share,” a Congress leader observed, adding that BJP is putting all efforts to make use of former CM BS Yediyurappa’s image.

By the time Congress starts its yatras by mid-January 2023, BJP and JDS would be halfway through. “JDS announced its first list of 93 candidates recently and senior leader HD Kumaraswamy has been campaigning hard. He has skipped the Belagavi session too. He will concentrate on North Karnataka from January,” said a JDS leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP JDS
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp