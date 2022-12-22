Home States Karnataka

2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress to shortlist up to three candidates in each seat

The committee members have been directed to start holding meetings immediately and send the shortlisted names to KPCC before January 1, 2023.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Winnability, seniority in the party, the capacity to mobilise resources required for elections, and popularity in the constituency will be major criteria for shortlisting Congress candidates for the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has started the process of shortlisting candidates from among ticket aspirants, who have submitted applications.KPCC president DK Shivakumar has constituted committees that will visit all the districts to shortlist 1-3 candidates and send the list to the state party unit.Committee members have been informed to only consider candidates who enjoy the confidence of the local population and give priority to youngsters and women, who have a chance of winning the elections.

Shivakumar said the committee members should look at all the applications in their respective districts, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and finalise unanimous candidates after holding consultations with all leaders. In case of any differences among the aspirants, the committee members have been told to take the assistance of KPCC and AICC leaders to resolve the issue.

He also directed the committee members not to hold meetings at residences of leaders and not to allow any recordings. They have also been directed against issuing any statements to the media about the discussions during the meetings. The candidates involved in any anti-social activities or communal acts will not be considered. The committee members have been directed to start holding meetings immediately and send the shortlisted names to KPCC before January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Margaret Alva will be in-charge of the committee that will look into the applications and shortlist the candidates in Bengaluru City Central, former CM M Veerappa Moily will head the committee in Kolar, and former Union minister KH Muniyappa in Tumakuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress KPCC
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp