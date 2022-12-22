Home States Karnataka

Parliament passes bill to give tribal status to Betta-Karuba community in Karnataka

The minister said the bill seeks to provide justice to the Betta-Kuruba community of Karnataka, which has only about 5,000 members living in the southern state.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

India's Parliament building in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament passed a bill on Thursday to include "Betta-Kuruba" along with "Kadu Kuruba" in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 through a voice vote on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha had, on December 19, passed the bill that was piloted by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in the Upper House.

The minister said the bill seeks to provide justice to the Betta-Kuruba community of Karnataka, which has only about 5,000 members living in the southern state.

"The state government of Karnataka has requested to include 'Betta-Kuruba' community as a synonym of 'Kadu Kuruba' in entry 16 in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka," said the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

Responding to the issues raised by Opposition members, Munda alleged that the Congress has not done anything for the welfare of the tribal community and is now shedding crocodile tears.

Munda said the Narendra Modi government is trying to give justice to all sections of the society.

Once the bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of the Betta-Kuruba community will be entitled to all the benefits provided to the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament Betta-Kuruba Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp