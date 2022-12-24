Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: CAG slams city corporations over scheme

The report found out that the works were executed without basic data and conducting stipulated investigations, leading to the preparation of unrealistic and defective estimates.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) has found several serious anomalies in the execution of works pertaining to upgrading infrastructure and civic amenities under the third phase of the Mukhyamanti Nagarothana Yojane in city corporations across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

CAG, in its audit of the scheme from 2014 to 2020-21, noted that the action plans, which were prepared without following the government guidelines, were not comprehensive as there was the absence of need-based analysis in the planning and selection of works. Singling out Ballari and Mysuru city corporations, the report has said, they accorded approvals to revised action plans without the concurrence of District Urban Development Cells.

It pointed out that corporations failed to adhere to limits prescribed in the scheme for various categories of works, which resulted in non-selection of works related to traffic management, water supply and underground drainage ignoring the overall development of cities. Funds of Rs 108.75 crore have been spent for works taken up in contravention of the guidelines.

The report found out that the works were executed without basic data and conducting stipulated investigations, leading to the preparation of unrealistic and defective estimates.

The project management consultants did not satisfy the mandatory criteria such as financial turnover, experience and availability of technically qualified key professionals and were, therefore, liable to be rejected as technically non-responsive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comptroller Auditor General CAG
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp