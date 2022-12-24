Home States Karnataka

Pranesh elected Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council again

BJP and Congress unanimously elected the Chairman as he belongs to the upper caste, he alleged.

Published: 24th December 2022

Newly elected Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Pranesh MK. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Pranesh MK was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP MLC MK Pranesh has been elected as deputy chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday. While 39 members voted in favour of Pranesh, 24 voted for Aravind Kumar Arali of the Congress. JDS MLCs abstained from voting.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated Pranesh, saying: “Pranesh is a gentleman politician and always responded to the issues of the people of Chikkamagaluru... He is capable of handling the Upper House in the absence of the chairman. The responsibilities are bigger as the discussions are wise, deep, thoughtful.”

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad said: “Earlier, the ruling party elected wise, intelligent, statesmen for these posts irrespective of the party. But, now situations have changed and number games have started... it is impossible to run the government with numbers. The ruling party has to take the Opposition members into the confidence to run the House. It is a big responsibility which Pranesh has got at a young age. I wish him the best for his future.”

Meanwhile, there were some heated exchanges between members prior to the poll process. JDS MLC Bhojegowda said there was a tradition of the ruling party giving up the Deputy Chairman post to the Opposition to take the latter into confidence. But, the BJP has fielded its candidate, he charged. BJP and Congress unanimously elected the Chairman as he belongs to the upper caste, he alleged.

