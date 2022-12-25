Activist Akkai seeks apology from BJP RS member for same-sex marriage remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transgender and sexual minorities rights activist Akkai Padmashali urged BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi to tender an apology to the LGBTQI community for what she called “the hurt he caused through his remarks in the Upper House”.

“I was deeply disturbed to see your speech in the Rajya Sabha warning against any legal recognition to same-sex marriage. As a transgender person who is part of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex Jogappa Marladi ++ movement, I believe that the right to marry should be applicable to all persons and not restricted to ‘Men’ and ‘Women’,” Akkai stated in an open letter to Sushil Kumar Modi. Akkai said: “You oppose same-sex marriage as in your opinion marriage had to be seen as ‘pure’ and it means ‘biological man and biological female’.

The point the LGBTQI movement has been making is that gender is a spectrum. Taking my own personal example, I was born a male, though I always knew that my identity was a woman. With the increase in awareness and my own confidence and strength have now transitioned to becoming a woman. However, in your definition, I am not a biological woman and hence not entitled to get married. This denial of marriage to those of us who are not biologically women is a denial of the very principle of equality and the right to lead dignified lives.”

Akkai said she was surprised to see that in his speech he also advised the court not to give a ruling that goes against the nation’s cultural ethos, culture, and thoughts. She said the MP is wrong to assume that this battle was by left/ liberal people who are attempting to bring legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

BENGALURU: Transgender and sexual minorities rights activist Akkai Padmashali urged BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi to tender an apology to the LGBTQI community for what she called “the hurt he caused through his remarks in the Upper House”. “I was deeply disturbed to see your speech in the Rajya Sabha warning against any legal recognition to same-sex marriage. As a transgender person who is part of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex Jogappa Marladi ++ movement, I believe that the right to marry should be applicable to all persons and not restricted to ‘Men’ and ‘Women’,” Akkai stated in an open letter to Sushil Kumar Modi. Akkai said: “You oppose same-sex marriage as in your opinion marriage had to be seen as ‘pure’ and it means ‘biological man and biological female’. The point the LGBTQI movement has been making is that gender is a spectrum. Taking my own personal example, I was born a male, though I always knew that my identity was a woman. With the increase in awareness and my own confidence and strength have now transitioned to becoming a woman. However, in your definition, I am not a biological woman and hence not entitled to get married. This denial of marriage to those of us who are not biologically women is a denial of the very principle of equality and the right to lead dignified lives.” Akkai said she was surprised to see that in his speech he also advised the court not to give a ruling that goes against the nation’s cultural ethos, culture, and thoughts. She said the MP is wrong to assume that this battle was by left/ liberal people who are attempting to bring legal recognition to same-sex marriage.