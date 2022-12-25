Home States Karnataka

Activist Akkai seeks apology from BJP RS member for same-sex marriage remark

Akkai said she was surprised to see that in his speech he also advised the court not to give a ruling that goes against the nation’s cultural ethos, culture, and thoughts. 

Published: 25th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transgender and sexual minorities rights activist Akkai Padmashali urged BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi to tender an apology to the LGBTQI community for what she called “the hurt he caused through his remarks in the Upper House”.

“I was deeply disturbed to see your speech in the Rajya Sabha warning against any legal recognition to same-sex marriage. As a transgender person who is part of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex Jogappa Marladi ++ movement, I believe that the right to marry should be applicable to all persons and not restricted to ‘Men’ and ‘Women’,” Akkai stated in an open letter to Sushil Kumar Modi. Akkai said: “You oppose same-sex marriage as in your opinion marriage had to be seen as ‘pure’ and it means ‘biological man and biological female’.

The point the LGBTQI movement has been making is that gender is a spectrum. Taking my own personal example, I was born a male, though I always knew that my identity was a woman. With the increase in awareness and my own confidence and strength have now transitioned to becoming a woman. However, in your definition, I am not a biological woman and hence not entitled to get married. This denial of marriage to those of us who are not biologically women is a denial of the very principle of equality and the right to lead dignified lives.”

Akkai said she was surprised to see that in his speech he also advised the court not to give a ruling that goes against the nation’s cultural ethos, culture, and thoughts.  She said the MP is wrong to assume that this battle was by left/ liberal people who are attempting to bring legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQI Akkai Padmashali Sushil Kumar Modi
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp