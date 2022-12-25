Karnataka: Prohibitory orders clamped in Surathkal

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Mangaluru city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal and adjoining areas after Abdul Jaleel (45) owner of a fancy shop was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla, near Surathkal, in the late evening on December 24.

The movement of people in group of five and more from 6 a.m. on December 25 to 6 am on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits, a notification issued by Shashi Kumar said. This will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services, the notification added.

As there are chances of miscreants moving in the night and create trouble, Kumar has asked all industrial and commercial establishments coming under the three police stations to end the work shift of their employees by 6 pm and not allow them to roam around between 6 pm and 6 am on December 25 and December 26.

He has also ordered closure of all liquor shops from 10 a.m. on December 25 and 10 am on December 27.

To search the persons behind the attack, city police have set up check posts at various junctions in the city on Saturday night for checking of vehicles moving in the city.

