Home States Karnataka

Will gherao CM Bommai’s home, warn sugarcane growers

The sugar and sugarcane development commissioner should take action, he said.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Saturday warned the government it should announce Rs 3,500/tonne as sugarcane price before December 30 or they will lay siege to CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru.

He said, “The CM had promised that FRP for sugarcane will be hiked and harvesting and transportation cost will be reduced. He should fulfil them. We will launch a series of hunger strikes from December 26.”

He said, “Sugar factories are yet to pay the FRP to farmers, which should be cleared in 14 days. Some have paid the bills partially and have kept thousands of crores pending.” Based on complaints by farmers in weighing sugarcane, the sugar commissioner office raided 21 sugar mills, he said, adding that it must release a report about the raid.

Sugar factories are illegally deducting 7% from the total weight of sugarcane. The sugar and sugarcane development commissioner should take action, he said. Association vice-president Suresh Patil, district president Gurusiddappa Kotagi, farmer leader Ramesh Hiremath, and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugarcane Growers Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp