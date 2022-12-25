Will gherao CM Bommai’s home, warn sugarcane growers

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Saturday warned the government it should announce Rs 3,500/tonne as sugarcane price before December 30 or they will lay siege to CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru.

He said, “The CM had promised that FRP for sugarcane will be hiked and harvesting and transportation cost will be reduced. He should fulfil them. We will launch a series of hunger strikes from December 26.”

He said, “Sugar factories are yet to pay the FRP to farmers, which should be cleared in 14 days. Some have paid the bills partially and have kept thousands of crores pending.” Based on complaints by farmers in weighing sugarcane, the sugar commissioner office raided 21 sugar mills, he said, adding that it must release a report about the raid.

Sugar factories are illegally deducting 7% from the total weight of sugarcane. The sugar and sugarcane development commissioner should take action, he said. Association vice-president Suresh Patil, district president Gurusiddappa Kotagi, farmer leader Ramesh Hiremath, and others were present.

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Saturday warned the government it should announce Rs 3,500/tonne as sugarcane price before December 30 or they will lay siege to CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru. He said, “The CM had promised that FRP for sugarcane will be hiked and harvesting and transportation cost will be reduced. He should fulfil them. We will launch a series of hunger strikes from December 26.” He said, “Sugar factories are yet to pay the FRP to farmers, which should be cleared in 14 days. Some have paid the bills partially and have kept thousands of crores pending.” Based on complaints by farmers in weighing sugarcane, the sugar commissioner office raided 21 sugar mills, he said, adding that it must release a report about the raid. Sugar factories are illegally deducting 7% from the total weight of sugarcane. The sugar and sugarcane development commissioner should take action, he said. Association vice-president Suresh Patil, district president Gurusiddappa Kotagi, farmer leader Ramesh Hiremath, and others were present.