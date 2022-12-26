D Kempanna, three others get bail in defamation suit filed by Karnataka Horticulture Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna and three other office bearers, who were arrested by the Vyalikaval police in connection with a defamation suit filed by Horticulture Minister N Munirathna, were granted bail by the 8th ACMM Court late on Saturday night.

Kempanna, vice-president of the association V Krishna Reddy, Gurusiddappa and treasurer HS Nataraj were arrested by the police on Saturday, following the non-bailable warrant issued by the ACMM Court after they failed to appear before it in connection with the defamation suit filed by the minister against 19 persons regarding the ‘40% commission’ allegation.

Police said the four were produced before the magistrate at the latter’s residence in Koramangala. They were granted bail with conditions such as furnishing personal bonds and appearing before the court for the hearing on Monday.

The Vyalikaval Police picked up the 84 year old and others and presented them before the magistrate.

Kempanna’s daughter said her father had suffered a heart attack only a couple of weeks earlier and was recuperating.

