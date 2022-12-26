Home States Karnataka

Shutting of quarries hits construction sector in Karnataka

In addition, the government has many ambitious infrastructure works lined up worth hundreds of crores.

quarries and crushers

For reprentational purpose (Photo| Wikimedia commons)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The shutting down of stone quarries and crushers from December 21 in protest against the government seeking to impose another royalty is creating hiccups in the implementation of development works. Elections are fast approaching and almost all the 224 constituencies have a list of development works apart from national highway works. In addition, the government has many ambitious infrastructure works lined up worth hundreds of crores.

But with quarries and crushers downing shutters, the construction industry has been hit with a severe shortage of construction material. Contractors are finding it tough to get construction materials in the market for the past four days.

Ravindra Shetty, president of the Karnataka Association of Quarries and Crushers which is spearheading the protest, said a survey was carried out through the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Agency and they are opposing this. “They can increase the revenue if they legitimise the entire business instead of forcing us to work on illegalities and adjustments.”

When asked about this, Mines Minister Halappa Achar said there is a problem with the crushing industry and most of them are closed. “They have placed a list of demands over the royalty issue. I will bring it to the notice of the chief minister in Belagavi on Monday. We will work out a solution as soon as possible.’’
Shetty added that they are prepared to shut down for three months. “We are even planning to hold a Delhi Chalo. We are also planning a strike after the session concludes.’’

