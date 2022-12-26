Home States Karnataka

Train mess: Kabaddi team stands for hrs to get seats

Team manager Sanjeev Masalji and coach Anand Basvaraj assumed that the train would depart from the Yesvantpur station.

Published: 26th December 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kabaddi

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under-16 Kabaddi players from the state, participating in the Sub-Junior National Championship in Jamshedpur, missed their train due to confusion over the boarding station and had to wait for a long time at the Yesvantpur railway station before taking another train that was packed with passengers.

As they did not get seats, the group of 12 boys and 12 girls had to stand in the passage, and some near the toilet, for a few hours. They were scheduled to board the Anga Express. Instead of waiting for it at the Sir MV terminal, they were directed to the Yesvantpur station because of miscommunication between the Karnataka Kabaddi Association and team managers.

Team manager Sanjeev Masalji and coach Anand Basvaraj assumed that the train would depart from the Yesvantpur station. Masalji said, “During the booking or afterwards, we never knew that the train would leave from the Sir MV terminal. For years, Anga Express has been departing from Yesvantpur station.”
The association too did not give them the right information.

“Later, we booked another train, Prasanthi Express, which was packed. For a long time, the students could not get seats and had to remain to stand, waiting near the toilet. Only after a few passengers alighted, some adjustments were made and they were provided seats,” the manager said. The incident has left the children exhausted, Masalji said.

Several announcements made: Rlys

The manager said this might hamper their performance at the championship. C Narendra, PRO, SWR, said that several trains from the Yesvantpur Station and the KSR Station were shifted to the Sir MV terminal this year to reduce the burden on these stations. Several announcements have been made on the changes over the last few months, Narendra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yesvantpur railway station Karnataka Under-16 Kabaddi players
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp