Masks at gatherings must, New Year events till 1 am: Karnataka Health Department

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in some countries, the Karnataka Health Department on Monday issued guidelines mandating people to wear masks at all indoor events and outdoor New Year celebrations. The department also decided to allow New Year celebrations only till 1 am.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also the vice-chairperson of the State Disaster Management Committee, convened a meeting on Covid-19 preparedness in the state, which was attended by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. “Karnataka has been proactive in handling Covid-19 cases. We have directed hospitals to be ready by stocking up medicine and oxygen plants to handle any resurgence in Covid-19 cases”, Ashoka said after the meeting in Belagavi on Monday.

Dr Sudhakar said that 2 per cent random testing of international passengers will be done at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports. The health minister said that the BF.7 variant that is causing the surge in China was detected a year ago in India and requested the public not to panic.

He said that booster dose vaccination drive will be accelerated so that the coverage improves from the existing 21 per cent to 50 per cent by January.

As per the guidelines, those above 60 years of age and having comorbidities, and pregnant and lactating women have been advised to avoid large gatherings. The government decided to allow people entry at gatherings only after thermal screening. Those with fever and respiratory symptoms will be referred to seek medical consultation.

Also, the international passengers arriving in Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports who are symptomatic, will be taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru or the nearest private hospital for quarantine and treatment. International passengers who give sample for RT-PCR test have been asked to remain under home-quarantine till the result is out or get admitted to the designated medical facility (government or private) if they develop symptoms. If the result is positive and the patient is symptomatic, he/she will be shifted to a designated medical facility.

