Mixer explodes after courier office owner tests it in Karnataka

SP Hariram Shankar, who visited the spot, said the incident occurred when the parcel, returned by one of the customers two days ago, was opened.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The owner of a courier office was seriously injured after a mixer-grinder exploded at Kuvempunagar Extension in Hassan on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at the DTDC branch office when Shashi, who owns the unit, opened the parcel and tried to test the mixer. The blast ripped his right hand, and shattered the windowpanes of the office. He also sustained injuries on his stomach and face.

SP Hariram Shankar, who visited the spot, said the incident occurred when the parcel, returned by one of the customers two days ago, was opened. The customer reportedly returned the parcel saying it was delivered to the wrong address.

The preliminary investigation did not raise any undue suspicion, but still the case has been referred to the Forensic Science Lab team, which will arrive from Mysuru on Tuesday. The courier boy has all the information about the company, the agency that dispatched the mixer and the address of the customer. The exact reason for the blast will be known after a thorough investigation, he said. Some suspect a short circuit.

