PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident near Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who were on their way to Bandipur tiger reserve, met with an accident near Kadkola in Mysuru district on Tuesday afternoon.

Prahlad Modi left Bengaluru on Tuesday morning on a private trip to Bandipur. They met with an accident when the car driver lost control of the steering and hit a road divider near Kadkola industrial area.

The Mercedes Benz car was carrying Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, grandson and driver. They suffered injuries and were immediately rushed to a private hospital on MG Road in the city.

Mysuru Police SP Seema Latkar rushed to the spot following the incident and communicated to the Chief Minister's office about the accident.

Sources in the hospital said that Prahlad Modi has suffered injuries to the jaw while his daughter-in-law has sustained head injuries while others have small injuries, but all are out of danger.

Police have heightened security at the hospital while Karnataka Minister S T Somashekhar is on his way to Mysuru following the incident.

