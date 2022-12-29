JDS supremo to have final say on B-Forms for Karnataka assembly elections

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will be the deciding authority on which candidates will get B-Forms for the upcoming assembly elections.

Gowda, who was in Manvi town of Raichur district on Wednesday, told reporters that people recommend names of candidates and suggest who should contest, but he is the final authority to give Form-B.

He declined to respond to rumours that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would contest from Mandya or Kanakapura, and expressed confidence that the JDS will get a majority in the elections. Gowda was in Manvi to attend the marriage of Raja Ramachandra Naik, brother of MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik and a mass marriage programme.

H D Kumaraswamy could not attend as he was busy with the Pancharatna programme in Tumakuru, he said. Gowda said debates are going on over constructing a Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, and wanted to know the relationship between the temple and minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

