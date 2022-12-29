Home States Karnataka

JDS supremo to have final say on B-Forms for Karnataka assembly elections

H D Kumaraswamy could not attend as he was busy with the Pancharatna programme in Tumakuru, he said.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will be the deciding authority on which candidates will get B-Forms for the upcoming assembly elections.

Gowda, who was in Manvi town of Raichur district on Wednesday, told reporters that people recommend names of candidates and suggest who should contest, but he is the final authority to give Form-B.

He declined to respond to rumours that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would contest from Mandya or Kanakapura, and expressed confidence that the JDS will get a majority in the elections. Gowda was in Manvi to attend the marriage of Raja Ramachandra Naik, brother of MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik and a mass marriage programme.

H D Kumaraswamy could not attend as he was busy with the Pancharatna programme in Tumakuru, he said. Gowda said debates are going on over constructing a Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, and wanted to know the relationship between the temple and minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp