Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly polls: Shah to take stock of BJP poll preparation

Shah’s visit to Mandya is significant considering the BJP’s effort to improve its performance in the region as it has set itself an ambitious target of winning 150 seats.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Congress Foundation Day in Belagavi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka on Friday and Saturday and he is expected to take stock of the BJP’s preparations for the Assembly elections to be held early next year.

As the BJP is trying hard to improve its performance in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, Shah will address a rally in Mandya on Friday and a party workers’ convention in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Close to 50,000 people from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and other districts in the Old Mysuru region are expected to attend the Mandya rally. Shah is also attending a programme of a milk union in Mandya.

Congress and JDS hold considerable sway over voters in the Old Mysuru region. Though the BJP performed well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, its performance in the 2018 Assembly elections was not up to its expectations. 

Shah’s visit to Mandya is significant considering the BJP’s effort to improve its performance in the region as it has set itself an ambitious target of winning 150 seats. On Saturday, Shah will address party leaders in Bengaluru. A BJP leader said close to 10,000 people, including those in charge of booths, will attend the convention.

Shah is expected to get details about the party’s preparations for the polls in Bengaluru which has 28 Assembly constituencies and advise the leaders about the strategy they need to adopt. “Shah will focus more on party activities in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls,” said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly poll Amit Shah
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp