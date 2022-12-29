Home States Karnataka

‘Ram Mandir in Karnataka similar to Ayodhya temple’: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, he said  Shah’s visit is not linked to the upcoming elections in the state.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The decision to construct a Ram Mandir in Karnataka will be announced in the next state budget, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has said.

Speaking to the media at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, the minister said, “Similar to the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya in North India, a Ram Mandir will be constructed in Karnataka.”

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Karnataka to inspect the land to be identified for the temple.

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, he said  Shah’s visit is not linked to the upcoming elections in the state. He said the Election Commission will announce the poll dates at an appropriate time.

"I can construct a temple on my own," says HDK JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slamming the State Government’s decision to invite Yogi Adityanath to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Ram Mandir at Ramadevarabetta hills in Ramanagara district.

“There is no need to bring the UP CM as the state of Karnataka is not bankrupt to that extent. I have the strength to construct the temple on my own. I can bring the religious heads of the Vokkaliga community and the Suttur seer as well for the foundation laying ceremony,” he said at the JDS’ ‘pancharatna yatra’ at Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district.  

