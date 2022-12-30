Karnataka: CNG power for govt offices in Bengaluru on cards  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) is mulling supplying alternate fuel and power to all government offices in Bengaluru from its proposed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) units at the plants in Kudlu and Chikkanagamangala and other places.

KCDC chairman S Mahadevaiah said that the KCDC is mulling a 500-tonne capacity CNG unit at Kudlu and another unit of 300 tonnes at Chikkanagamangala. “The matter is before the Technical Guidance Committee, and they will soon lay down guidelines.

Then, the tender process will be initiated, and by 2023-end, the CNG units could become operational. In the first phase, we plan to cover all government offices and government vehicles in Bengaluru which will use the fuel and electricity from CNG units, which will cut down the use of petrol, diesel and power supplied by Bescom,” the chairman said.

At present, the compost units at Kudlu, Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarakallu, Lingadeeranahalli, and Subbaraya Palya are operational and is generating 10,000 tonnes of organic compost annually which is supplied to farmers in 10 districts at the subsidised rate of Rs 200 per tonne. “The KCDC is working on a profit and no gain basis. Farmers have to arrange their own transport if they buy compost from its,” stated Mahadevaiah.

According to BBMP officials, the existing plants at Doddabidarakallu, Lindeernahalli, Subbaraya Palya and Kannahalli will be upgraded to run the CNG units after the technical committee issues the guidelines, which is expected to come in a few days.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) is mulling supplying alternate fuel and power to all government offices in Bengaluru from its proposed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) units at the plants in Kudlu and Chikkanagamangala and other places. KCDC chairman S Mahadevaiah said that the KCDC is mulling a 500-tonne capacity CNG unit at Kudlu and another unit of 300 tonnes at Chikkanagamangala. “The matter is before the Technical Guidance Committee, and they will soon lay down guidelines. Then, the tender process will be initiated, and by 2023-end, the CNG units could become operational. In the first phase, we plan to cover all government offices and government vehicles in Bengaluru which will use the fuel and electricity from CNG units, which will cut down the use of petrol, diesel and power supplied by Bescom,” the chairman said. At present, the compost units at Kudlu, Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarakallu, Lingadeeranahalli, and Subbaraya Palya are operational and is generating 10,000 tonnes of organic compost annually which is supplied to farmers in 10 districts at the subsidised rate of Rs 200 per tonne. “The KCDC is working on a profit and no gain basis. Farmers have to arrange their own transport if they buy compost from its,” stated Mahadevaiah. According to BBMP officials, the existing plants at Doddabidarakallu, Lindeernahalli, Subbaraya Palya and Kannahalli will be upgraded to run the CNG units after the technical committee issues the guidelines, which is expected to come in a few days.