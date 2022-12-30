Panchamasalis, Vokkaligas get new quota categories in Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a major development, the Karnataka cabinet took a decision to create two new categories for the reservation of two major communities of the state, Lingayat Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas, on Thursday.

While the government decided to include Lingayat Panchamasalis in the 2-D reservation matrix, it took a decision to include the Vokkaliga community in the 2-C reservation matrix. The Panchamasali community had been demanding its inclusion in the 2-A category but the government included it in 2-D based on the interim report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde.

A decision to accord the fresh reservation categories to both communities was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi after the winter session concluded on Thursday.

Law Minister Madhuswamy later told the media that the communities coming under 3B, including the Panchamasali community, will now be covered under the 2-D reservation matrix, while the communities coming under 3A will automatically be included in the 2-C category. Currently, the quantum of reservations for 3B is 5 per cent and 4 per cent for 3A.

The minister said the government would extend all facilities to the communities falling under 2D and 2C categories as per the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “The quantum of the reservation to Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas will be decided once the final report of the Backward Classes Commission is submitted to the government within the next three months. The reservation under 2D and 2C will be given only for the purpose of education and employment for the communities which fall under them,’’ he added.

‘Will disclose stand soon’

Meanwhile, the government also decided to increase the quantum of reservation for the newly carved-out reservation categories of 2D and 2C by adjusting from the spill over the quota of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. The quantum of reservations for EWS is currently 10 per cent but the population covered under EWS is small.

Therefore, the government will be able to add some percentage of reservation in each of the 2D and 2C categories by adjusting the remaining quantum of reservation from the EWS category. Lingayat Panchamasali community had held several protests in the state under the leadership of Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama.

The Swamiji, who held a press conference soon after the cabinet meeting in Belagavi, said he will disclose his stand only after receiving the official copy of the decision taken by the cabinet.

