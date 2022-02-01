IPS officer sends legal notice over 'baseless' charges against him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing a series of allegations, IPS officer Ravi D Channannanavar on Monday issued a clarification, stating that all allegations against him were baseless and he has also initiated legal action against those who are involved in slandering him.

In a press release, Channannanavar alleged that certain individuals were making baseless allegations against him and his family members on social media, with malafide intentions. “The claims they have made are baseless and the properties which they claim I made illegally, have been purchased legally and some belong to my parents. Details of the same have been declared to the Income Tax department,” he clarified.

He said that instead of reacting on social media, legal notices have been issued to those who made those false allegations, but none has replied. “I have also filed a defamation case claiming Rs 3 crore damages and have prayed to court to award two years’ jail term for making false claims. I have complete faith in the judicial system, and respect for advocates and people who fight to bring a positive change in the system,” Channannanavar said, adding that he approached the court seeking an injunction as baseless allegations were made, and not to restrict the freedom of speech of the media.

Court issues temporary injunction

A city court on Monday admitted the defamation suit filed by Channannanavar seeking Rs 3 crore as damages, and issued a temporary injunction.

His advocate Sudhanva DS said the court has imposed a temporary injunction on Jagadish Kumar KN, Facebook, five channels and websites, and YouTube to stop broadcasting news that damages the reputation of the petitioner. “Besides, the court has directed them to remove all posts, articles, videos and audios from Facebook and YouTube. We have submitted to court a screenshot of posts making baseless claims,” he added.