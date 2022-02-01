STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS expels ex-MP Shivarame Gowda for anti-party activities

“He’s belittling a veteran like Made Gowda, that too when he is no more, cannot be tolerated,” said JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: The JDS on Monday expelled former Mandya Lok Sabha member LR Shivarame Gowda from the party on charges of anti-party activities, a day after a purported audio clip of him allegedly making derogatory remarks against former MP, late G Made Gowda of the Congress.

“He’s belittling a veteran like Made Gowda, that too when he is no more, cannot be tolerated,” said JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Following this, JDS state president H K Kumaraswamy issued an order expelling Shivarame Gowda. 

In the audio, Shivarame Gowda, who can be heard speaking to a JDS woman worker over phone, expresses his desire to contest from Nagamangala Assembly seat in 2023. Narrating about his political career, during which he claimed to have  faced several upheavals, Shivarame Gowda said that he had even beaten up late Made Gowda who was an obstacle to his career.

He had also claimed that he had spent Rs 30 crore to win the Mandya LS bypoll to enjoy a mere five-month tenure as MP and eventually had to sacrifice the seat in 2019 to Nikhil Kumaraswamy following the conspiracy of Nagamanagala JDS MLA Suresh Gowda. He is heard saying that he is ready to spend another Rs 30 crore to win from Nagamangala. He also allegedly said that he spent money to ensure the victory of party candidates in the zilla panchayat polls.

“I will contest from Nagamangala as former PM H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy are going to give me the ticket. I am new to Koppa hobli, but it falls under Nagamangala Assembly seat. I seek your support”, he told the woman party worker.

