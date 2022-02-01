Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban featured as postman in Karnataka textbook

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban was in for a rude shock when he found himself featured in a school textbook in Karnataka depicting a postman. An image of the page from the textbook has since gone viral.

In a sarcastic post on social media, he wrote in Malayalam, “Anganey Karnatakayil Government Joliyum Set Aayi,’’ (I have a government job in Karnataka). Kunchacko Boban had essayed the role of a postman named Raghunandan in the movie “Oridathoru Postman’’. The social media post by the actor was soon swamped with comments from his fans.

Reacting to the goof-up, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh took to Twitter saying, “The standard of education in our state is crumbling under BJP. Students have a reduced syllabus and there is no supervision of the government over teaching.

Now the textbooks have images taken off from internet instead of well researched report by Textbook Prep Committee. Where are these textbooks being prepared @BCNagesh_bjp & @nimmasuresh?’’