16 COVID deaths in three days baffles undivided Ballari district, Karnataka government seeks report

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: While the death rate and hospitalisation due to COVID-19 has been drastically reduced country wide, the Ballari and Vijayanagara district reported 16 deaths in the last three days. The state government has sought a report from the health officials from the undivided Ballari district. This is the highest death rate in Kalyana Karnataka region.

The 16 deaths were reported in Ballari and Vijayanagara between January 29 and 31. When the third wave of pandemic began both the districts had maintained zero death rate, but the sudden rise in mortalities has now worried the administration.

District Health Officer Dr Janardhana HL said that the public need not panic as majority of patients who died in these three days were having history of ailments. "More than 90 per cent of the patients who died were above the age of 80 and were having illnesses including diabetes, heart related issues and other serious illness," he said.

"The doctors team continuously monitors the health of infected patients. Especially above the age of 60 we are ensuring added care during the treatment. The state government committee on death audits has sought a report on the deaths that were reported in undivided Ballari district in the last few days. We shall soon answer the committee. The team of doctors are also upset over the increased death rate in the district," the officer noted.

The administration has once again taken stock of the situation after the numbers of deaths increased. The teams are visiting the hospitals and COVID care centres to check whether adequate equipment, medicines, oxygen and staff are there or not.

Despite being on the top position in Kalyana Karnataka in vaccinations, the mortality rate has baffled the administration.