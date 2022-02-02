STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda thanks PM for Karnataka Hoysala temples nomination for World Heritage sites

Last month, Deve Gowda had written to the PM requesting him to direct the Archeological Survey of India to submit documents regarding the Hoysala temples to UNESCO as the main nomination dossier.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the suggestion of lovers of art and heritage in Karnataka, for finalising Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in the state, as India's nomination for World Heritage List for 2022-23.

Last month, he had written to the PM requesting him to direct the Archeological Survey of India to submit documents regarding the Hoysala temples to UNESCO as the main nomination dossier.

"Happy, proud that temples of Hoysala architecture in Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura are India's official nominations seeking the UNESCO world heritage tag.

I sincerely thank @PMOIndia for accepting my suggestion as well as that of all lovers of art and heritage in Karnataka," Gowda said in a tweet with the copy of the letter.

The Union Culture Ministry on Monday had said the Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for World Heritage List for the year 2022-2023.

Calling it a moment of great pride for Karnataka that India has officially nominated 'The Sacred Ensembles of The Hoysalas' to the World Heritage List of 2023, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet on Tuesday had said, "these exquisite works of architectural excellence are wonders that have to be witnessed and their grandeur soaked in."

The ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' have been on UNESCO's Tentative list since April 15, 2014, and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of this country.

The site evaluation will happen in September or October this year and the dossier will be taken up for consideration in July or August next year.

Belur and Halebid are in Gowda's home district of Hassan.

Karnataka's Hampi and Pattadakal are already among UNESCO's world heritage sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deve Gowda
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp