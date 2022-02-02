STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row haunts another government college in Udupi, male students wear saffron shawls

It is said that about 28 girl students used to attend classes wearing headscarves as per their religious customs. Protesting this, the boys wore saffron shawls on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Students wearing saffron shawls at the college in Kundapur (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The hijab row that had caused an imbroglio at a women’s Government PU College in Udupi has spread to another Government PU College in the neighboring town of Kundapur as more than 100 boys came to college wearing saffron shawls on Wednesday. It is said that about 28 girl students used to attend classes wearing headscarves as per their religious customs. Protesting this, the boys wore saffron shawls on Wednesday.

As the issue soon snowballed into a controversy, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty who is the president of the college development committee arrived at the scene and tried to convince both sides not to vitiate the academic ambience in the campus.

However, the girl students and their parents who attended the meeting chaired by the MLA were firm on their decision to wear headscarves, while the boys also said they would continue to wear the saffron shawls until headscarves are banned inside the classrooms. Parents of the Muslim girls during the meeting with the MLA argued that their wards were attending the classes wearing headscarves since the beginning of the academic year. Suddenly forcing them not to wear headscarves will not be accepted, they said, claiming wearing headscarves is their fundamental right.

Campus Front of India's Karnataka state committee member Ayisha Murshida participating in a 'World Hijab Day' programme held on Tuesday alleged that the Sangh Parivar and right wing organisations have a political agenda to stop Muslim girls being educated and so they are using the 'hijab' as a weapon to deny education to Muslim girls. "Hijab upholds the honour of Muslim women and protect them. However the agenda of the right wing organisations is to stop education being given to Muslim girls," she claimed.

Dr Matpady Prabhath Kalkura, a child rights activist, felt that some forces are orchestrating the entire issue. Extremism of both sides is condemnable, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udupi college Kundapur
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • SUNIL Pujari
    Why only in karnataka
    19 hours ago reply

  • Deena Dayalan
    A senseless issue. Collage authorities are idiots. Everyone knows Muslim women wear hijabs for their religious beliefs. It is like telling Sikh men not to wear turban! Students wearing saffron shawls? What do they mean by this? This not a political issue. If those students did not understand this
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp