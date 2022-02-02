In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two children have died of chickenpox and three others are taking treatment for it at Nalwar Station Thanda in Kalaburagi district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Wednesday, Kalaburagi District Health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed and World Health Organisation’s Surveillance Officer Dr Anil Kumar Talikote said the deceased as well as the persons taking treatment were from the same family.

An eight-year-old boy Imran died due to chickenpox on 17th January, while his older brother Reheman, 15, died on 30th January. Only after Rehaman developed similar symptoms as Imran did the family members suspect something serious and admitted him to a private hospital at Kalaburgi.

As per the advice of doctors of the private hospital, Reheman was taken to Solapur in Maharashtra where he died late on January 30. After the health department was alerted, a medical team went to Nalwar Station Thanda and collected information on Tuesday (January 31) and on Wednesday, Dr Talikote and Dr. Ganajalkhed went to Nalwar Station Thanda and conducted a house to house survey of 241 houses in the Thanda.

In the survey, three others including Nafiza (13), Arman (6) and their mother Afiza Begum (32) were found with symptoms of chickenpox and they have been admitted to GIMS Hospital, Kalaburagi. Blood samples of the five people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru for further investigation. All others in the village are hale and healthy.

Deaths due to chickenpox are rare and the matter is being discussed with experts in GIMS and National Institute of Virology, Dr Talikote said. This is the first time in Kalaburagi that somebody has died due to chickenpox, he said. People were advised to contact the primary health centre if they experience any symptoms of chickenpox or fever, DHO Dr Ganajalkhed said.