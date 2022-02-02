STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to visit Delhi on Thursday

Bommai said that there is practice to meet MPs from the state during budget session and he has sought their time for the same.

Published: 02nd February 2022 11:07 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst cabinet expansion buzz, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit Delhi and meet party leaders, union ministers and legal experts on Thursday.  

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bommai said that there is practice to meet MPs from the state during budget session and he has sought their time for the same. "It's almost confirmed and I am likely to fly to Delhi on Thursday morning," he said.

Bommai who is keen in resolving inter-state river water dispute including Mekedatu reservoir project, will also be meeting legal experts and advocates who represent the state at Supreme Court in all the water dispute cases. He will also meet some Union Ministers.

When asked about the cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Bommai said that he cannot reveal any information about it right now. It can be noted that for the last few days there is buzz of cabinet expansion where newcomers will be given a chance to become ministers, while sending a few seniors out of the cabinet. 
 

Comments

