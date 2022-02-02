'Page with Malayalam actor's picture not published by Karnataka Textbook Society', says statement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the row on the publishing of a Malayalam actor's picture in a textbook, the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) have said that there are no such textbooks published by it from class I to X.

The clarification comes after a picture of a textbook went viral on social media, featuring a picture of Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban depicted as a postman. Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh claimed that the textbook was an example of education devolving under the current government.

However, a statement was made by primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh saying that the textbook was not a textbook published by the government.

An official statement made by the Department of Public Instruction says that the textbook had not been published by KTBS, and that the textbook was not included in any syllabus for classes 1 to 10. The book had allegedly been published by a private publication