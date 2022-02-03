72 per cent of teens have got first COVID vaccine dose in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

Karnataka has so far been successful in vaccinating 72% of its 15-17 year old population against COVID-19 with the first dose and since Monday the state has vaccinated 1.91% of its teens with the second dose.

The Centre on Wednesday in a letter has asked states to accelerate the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for the 15–17-year age group, stressing that the progress in this regard should be reviewed at state and district levels every day.

“Yes. We have been told to ensure that there is a tailored communication strategy, focused at adolescent population and their caregivers, should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence,” said Randeep D, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the statistics given by the deartment of health 13 districts are yet to cross the state average of first dose vaccination of this population. Interestingly major cities like Bengaluru urban (65%), Mysuru (67%), Tumakuru (68%) are amongst the districts which are yet to pick up its vaccination coverage. And Raichur and Kalburgi top the list with only 61% and 62% respectively.

Officials state that one of the reasons for cities to lag behind is the increase in Covid 19 cases which had led to shifting to online mode in some of the schools and colleges.

The district administration is hoping that with the reopening of schools and by placing mobile vans outside the campuses to attend to post-vaccination symptoms among students, the inoculation numbers could pick up.

Meanwhile, agreeing that the last mile push is always needed for any vaccination drive, Dr Randeep says, the officials on ground are seeing that in some of the districts majority of this population have dropped out of schools and some have also shifted to their hometowns and villages.

“We are trying to reach even those children who have either joined back their parents to work and support their families. Tracking children who have been out of formal education system is the challenge but we are making separate plans and strategies to find them,” Randeep explained.

Gadag 100% vaccinated

Of the 22.78 lakh children vaccinated, Gadag has completed vaccinating 100 percent of its eligible population and Kodagu is second with vaccinating 98% of that population. Meanwhile, the state in the last three days has vaccinated 60,768 of the 15-17 year age children.

Meanwhile in the letter Union Health Secrtary Rajesh Bhushan has said that timely completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. He has also written to the states that “apart from second dose coverage of the adolescent population, focus should also be paid on the eligible beneficiaries who may not have received their first doses yet.”