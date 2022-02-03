Karnataka: Girls wearing hijab denied entry in Kundapur college day after Hindu outfit's protest

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after more than 100 boys, belonging to an Hindu outfit, arrived at the Government PU College, Kundapur wearing saffron shawl to register their protest against Muslim girls wearing headscarves inside the classrooms, the College authorities shut the door and denied entry to girls whoever came wearing burqa and headscarves as well.

Standing at the gate of the college, College Principal Ramakrishna himself stopped the students and told them not to attend classes if they intended to wear headscarves inside the classrooms.

However students argued that it is the act of the principal to deny education to them as till the boys wore safron shawl and arrived at the college to vitiate the academic atmosphere on Wednesday, they were coming to college and attended classes wearing hijab. Now that just two months are pending for examination, their future has been put to test.

Ramakrishna told the students he was not denying them their right to have their education, but he was acting based on the direction of the college development committee president and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

The principal said that Shetty had directed him to not to allow any sort of additional attire other then specified uniform.

Meanwhile the boys who wore safron shawl on Wednesday were allowed to attend the classes on Thursday as they did not wear the safron shawl after MLA told the students not to wear safron shawl if they wanted to attend classes from Thursday.