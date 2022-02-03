STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Girls wearing hijab denied entry in Kundapur college day after Hindu outfit's protest

The college principal said that he was acting based on the direction of development committee president and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

Published: 03rd February 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Women in hijab

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after more than 100 boys, belonging to an Hindu outfit, arrived at the Government PU College, Kundapur wearing saffron shawl to register their protest against Muslim girls wearing headscarves inside the classrooms, the College authorities shut the door and denied entry to girls whoever came wearing burqa and headscarves as well.

Standing at the gate of the college, College Principal Ramakrishna himself stopped the students and told them not to attend classes if they intended to wear headscarves inside the classrooms.

However students argued that it is the act of the principal to deny education to them as till the boys wore safron shawl and arrived at the college to vitiate the academic atmosphere on Wednesday, they were coming to college and attended classes wearing hijab. Now that just two months are pending for examination, their future has been put to test.

Ramakrishna told the students he was not denying them their right to have their education, but he was acting based on the direction of the college development committee president and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

The principal said that Shetty had directed him to not to allow any sort of additional attire other then specified uniform.

Meanwhile the boys who wore safron shawl on Wednesday were allowed to attend the classes on Thursday as they did not wear the safron shawl after MLA told the students not to wear safron shawl if they wanted to attend classes from Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government PU College Kundapur Hijab Hijab rules Karnataka hijab rule Kundapur college hijab
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp