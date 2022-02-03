STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka records 81 Covid deaths, highest in single day

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:01 AM

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 81 new Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, Karnataka saw its highest day-wise fatalities in the third wave, taking the state toll to 39,137. 

The deaths were reported from Bengaluru (13), Dakshina Kannada (10), Mandya and Mysuru (6 each), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (5 each), Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Kolar (4 each), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (3 each), Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara and Vijayapura (1 each). 

All the deaths were either patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). They all suffered fever, cough or breathlessness. Many of them suffered co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other illnesses. Four of the 81 patients died at their residence. 

Comments

