Lobby for cabinet berths by legislators ahead of CM's visit to Delhi

Published: 03rd February 2022 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the possibilities of a cabinet expansion and the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to New Delhi, several MLAs have intensified their attempts to put pressure on the BJP top leadership to make it to the state cabinet. 

Earlier, Ramesh Jarkiholi met the party's senior leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Goa and reportedly appealed to him for his support to enter the cabinet. 

According to sources, Jarkiholi is expected to visit Delhi on Saturday to meet party leaders ahead of the possible cabinet expansion.

The BJP leadership is unlikely to give a green signal for the expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet as most of the top leaders are busy in the campaigns being held in the five states which will go to the polls shortly, sources said. However, several legislators from the state are desperately trying to lobby for the berths with the term of the government heading towards the fag end. 

Sources said, senior legislators, Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Renukacharya were also keen to make it to the cabinet and making all-out attempts for it. The CM and a section of party leadership in New Delhi is in favour of having a cabinet reshuffle and not its expansion.

"As many of the legislators in the party are putting pressure on the leadership for cabinet berths, the inclusion of a few of them could further put the party in trouble in the state ahead of the next year's assembly election. In order to avoid any intra-party conflicts, the party may avoid expansion of the cabinet,'' sources added.

Although the party is ready to induct Jarkiholi into the cabinet, the case pertaining to the sex CD scandal which is getting tangled may not make it possible. And yet, the Gokak MLA is leaving no stone unturned to enter the Bommai cabinet.

