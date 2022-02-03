STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAHE takes action against boy who stuffed girlfriend into suitcase, says viral video fake

When the security staff frisked the boy and asked him to open the suitcase as it looked suspicious, he was reluctant. When he opened it finally, his girlfriend popped out.

Manipal Institute of Technology

Students outside the Manipal Institute of Technology (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A video of a girl sneaking into a trolley and popping out when security staff asked the boy to open it has been wrongly attributed to MAHE, Manipal, by some media organisations and social media, said a spokesperson from the institute.

However, the incident of a boy stuffing his girlfriend inside a suitcase did occur at MAHE, Manipal, on Wednesday and the internal disciplinary committee of the institute has taken action against them for engaging in such an act.  

Sources said the boy who studies at the Manipal Institute of Technology resides in Block 5, while the girl who studies at a commerce institute in the Manipal campus resides in a hostel in Block 13.

When the security staff frisked the boy and asked him to open the suitcase as it looked suspicious, he was reluctant. When he opened it finally, his girlfriend popped out. Fortunately, the girl was conscious and did not require any medical aid.

Sources said outsiders are not allowed in the hostel amid the Omicron wave. However, the boy wanted to spend some time with his girlfriend and devised a plan to take her to his hostel room in his suitcase.

Sources from MAHE told The New Indian Express that action will be taken against media organisations for publishing an unverified video attributing it to MAHE, Manipal.

