Man from Karnataka's Dharwad district drives police jeep for 100 km to fulfill crazy dream

HUBBALLI: To fulfil his long pending dream, a man from Annigeri town of Dharwad district has stolen a police jeep and travelled 112 km before he decided to surrender to the police. The incident took place in the early morning and the vehicle was found in the Haveri district.

The accused Nagappa Y Hadapad (45) is a resident of Annigeri town and he worked as a driver in a noted logistic company. He drove many heavy trucks to the nuke and corners of the state and neighbouring state too, but his craziness of driving police jeep was left as a dream only.

He used to keep roaming around the police station once in a while. On Tuesday early morning around 3:30 am, he came to the police station. Two policemen were on the duty and inside the station. He tried to open the door of the police jeep and it opened. To his surprise, the vehicle key was in the jeep only.

Annigeri PSI LK Julakatti was at his home after finishing his duty and the vehicle was parked in the station. While the two police were in the station, other night duty policemen were on night beat. It is said the police were in a sleepy mood at the time of vehicle was driven.

After seeing the key, he decided to fulfil his dream of driving a police jeep. He drove in the night and reached Motebennur near Byadgi which is about 112 km from Annigeri town. He stopped the vehicle and sat there only.

Locals noticed the police vehicle with the RTO register of Dharwad and no police too. Without wasting the time, they informed Byadgi police who came and detained the man inside the police vehicle. They also informed the Annigeri police about the vehicle and rushed to Motebennur to bring back the stolen vehicle.

Dharwad SP P Krishnakant there was enough fuel in the vehicle and the accused intentionally stopped the vehicle in Motebennur. The accused did not know why he theft the vehicle and drove it to another place. The investigation is on and a case has been registered against him.

Another officer said the accused seems to be mentally disturbed and it is his first crime. They have registered a theft case under IPC 379 and now the accused is behind the Dharwad central jail bars.