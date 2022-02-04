STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD scandal: SIT says no evidence of sexual assault against Jarkiholi, sex was 'consensual'

The sexual assault case was registered by the Cubbon Park police based on a complaint filed by the woman in the CD

Published: 04th February 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the CD gate case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday submitted the B report before the city court, saying the investigation revealed no evidence against him.

The victim had filed a sexual assault case against Jarkiholi. The investigation officers mentioned in the report that it was 'consensual' sex.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said that a final report has been filed before an additional Chief Metropolitan Court. "I don't want to reveal anything about what the report says. The victim may challenge the case in a higher court," he added.

According to SIT officials, during the investigation they found there was no adequate evidence to prove that it was a case of sexual assault. Thus the B report has been filed before the court.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted the SIT to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the case registered by the Cubbon Park police based on the complaint filed by the woman in the CD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi CD scandal
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp