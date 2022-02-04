CD scandal: SIT says no evidence of sexual assault against Jarkiholi, sex was 'consensual'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the CD gate case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday submitted the B report before the city court, saying the investigation revealed no evidence against him.

The victim had filed a sexual assault case against Jarkiholi. The investigation officers mentioned in the report that it was 'consensual' sex.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said that a final report has been filed before an additional Chief Metropolitan Court. "I don't want to reveal anything about what the report says. The victim may challenge the case in a higher court," he added.

According to SIT officials, during the investigation they found there was no adequate evidence to prove that it was a case of sexual assault. Thus the B report has been filed before the court.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted the SIT to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the case registered by the Cubbon Park police based on the complaint filed by the woman in the CD.