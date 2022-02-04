Sriramulu in Delhi to discuss Gali Janardhana Reddy’s re-entry?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister B Sriramulu’s visit to New Delhi has fuelled speculation over his attempts to bring his mentor and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy back into active politics, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Ahead of leaving for the national capital, Sriramulu and Reddy reportedly took part in certain rituals on Tuesday, which was Amavasya (new moon day), on the banks of the Tungabhadra river in Hampi. This added fuel to rumours whether Reddy had sent Sriramulu as his envoy to party bosses in New Delhi. The minister held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but it was not clear what transpired between the duo.

Though his New Delhi trip has been dubbed as one undertaken to lobby for the DyCM post that was reportedly assured to him in the run-up to the 2018 polls, the ST Nayaka leader from Ballari also has Reddy’s career on his agenda, according to sources.

Sriramulu, who is Molakalmuru MLA from Chitradurga district, was appointed Ballari district in-charge minister. Teaming up with Reddy and the reunion of the two families politically will make for a formidable force which is essential for the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, sources in the party said.

However, party bosses are busy with elections in five states and are unlikely to pay attention to Sriramulu. They a likely to weigh the pros and cons about giving the green signal to Reddy, as he is on bail in cases involving illegal mining and lifting of iron ore, sources said.