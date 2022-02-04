STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sriramulu in Delhi to discuss Gali Janardhana Reddy’s re-entry?

The minister held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but it was not clear what transpired between the duo.

Published: 04th February 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister B Sriramulu’s visit to New Delhi has fuelled speculation over his attempts to bring his mentor and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy back into active politics, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Ahead of leaving for the national capital, Sriramulu and Reddy reportedly took part in certain rituals on Tuesday, which was Amavasya (new moon day), on the banks of the Tungabhadra river in Hampi. This added fuel to rumours whether Reddy had sent Sriramulu as his envoy to party bosses in New Delhi. The minister held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but it was not clear what transpired between the duo.

Though his New Delhi trip has been dubbed as one undertaken to lobby for the DyCM post that was reportedly assured to him in the run-up to the 2018 polls, the ST Nayaka leader from Ballari also has Reddy’s career on his agenda, according to sources.

Sriramulu, who is Molakalmuru MLA from Chitradurga district, was appointed Ballari district in-charge minister. Teaming up with Reddy and the reunion of the two families politically will make for a formidable force which is essential for the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, sources in the party said.

However, party bosses are busy with elections in five states and are unlikely to pay attention to Sriramulu. They a likely to weigh the pros and cons about giving the green signal to Reddy, as he is on bail in cases involving illegal mining and lifting of iron ore, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu Gali Janardhana Reddy
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp