Hijab row: Follow uniform rules till HC order, says minorities panel chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem has asked the Education Department officials to follow uniform rules till the Karnataka High Court pronounces its order.

In a letter, Abdul Azeem said, “Till the time the court issues an order, the Pre-University Board commissioner should be directed to follow uniform rules as per the June 1, 2021 circula.” Abdul Azeem mentioned that the commission is seized of the matter where six girls from a Government Pre-Unoversity College in Udupi were denied entry to the classroom as they came to college wearing the hijab.

Last month, the commission had written to the authorities concerned to resolve the issue . However, the case is now taking a different turn as many groups are getting involved and this is leading to harmony being disturbed on college campuses, the Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman noted.