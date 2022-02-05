STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row: Follow uniform rules till HC order, says minorities panel chief

Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem has asked the Education Department officials to follow uniform rules till the Karnataka High Court pronounces its order.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Burqah, Islam women

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem has asked the Education Department officials to follow uniform rules till the Karnataka High Court pronounces its order.

In a letter, Abdul Azeem said, “Till the time the court issues an order, the Pre-University Board commissioner should be directed to follow uniform rules as per the June 1, 2021 circula.” Abdul Azeem mentioned that the commission is seized of the matter where six girls from a Government Pre-Unoversity College in Udupi were denied entry to the classroom as they came to college wearing the hijab.

Last month, the commission had written to the authorities concerned to resolve the issue . However, the case is now taking a different turn as many groups are getting involved and this is leading to harmony being disturbed on college campuses, the Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Hijab row Karnataka High court
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp