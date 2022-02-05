Karnataka to create pilgrim facility at Ayodhya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Muzrai, Shasikala Jolle, on Friday said the government will soon take up creation of facilities in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the benefit of pilgrims from Karnataka. Referring to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, she noted that a special grant of Rs 85 crore has already been announced to set up facilities for pilgrims from the state and, in the first phase, work will be taken up at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

Pointing out that the government had set aside Rs 287 crore in the previous budget for development of temples, she noted that it is a four-fold increase from the Rs 60-70 crore that used to be earmarked earlier for the department. All temple and wakf land, which are worth hundreds of crores, will be surveyed by the Revenue Department using drones, she said.

The government plans to take up comprehensive development of 25 A-category temples in the state, which see a high number of devotees, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,140 crore in the first phase. Support will also be sought from individuals for temple development and grievances and complaints regarding infrastructure at C-category temples too will be taken up in phases, she said.