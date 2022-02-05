STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Much at stake as polarisation politics plays out in coastal Karnataka

With the Assembly election just about a year away, the politics of polarisation is back to haunt the coastal region of Karnataka.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing saffron shawls at a college in Kundapur (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: With the Assembly election just about a year away, the politics of polarisation is back to haunt the coastal region of Karnataka. Beginning with the headscarf row, this is only likely to intensify as political parties look to score points in the run-up to the polls. While the BJP and the SDPI look to gain from the goings-on, the Congress, which has a voter base scattered across all communities and religions, is treading a more cautious line. Political analysts say that political parties have resorted to such experiments as development issues do not get them the desired results when compared to polarisation.

Over the decades, the coastal belt has become a laboratory for the Sangh Parivar and ahead of every major election, communal issues are whipped up as if on cue. Just like how the BJP expanded its footprints in the region by playing the Hindutva card, the SDPI, which won three seats in a civic poll in Kaup Town, seems to be eager to consolidate on the gains.

According to reliable sources, the hijab row at the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, where the controversy first broke out, was fuelled by the SDPI and further fanned by the Campus Front of India. Till recently, girls never came wearing the hijab to the college and the issue sprung up suddenly, they pointed out. College development committee president and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat too is keen to milk the issue, they pointed out.

Political analyst Prof Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty told The New Indian Express that caught between politics and religion, the education of students is at stake. ‘’If the BJP and SDPI leaders are counting on how the polarisation would benefit them, the Congress is trying to play the balancing act. This may play out in different dimensions, but it’s innocent people who become the pawns here,” he rued.

Educationist Rajendra Bhat K says the tacit involvement of political parties in the hijab row cannot be discounted. ‘’I hope the people, particularly students, do not fall prey to the agenda of the political parties’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutva Karnataka coastal Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp