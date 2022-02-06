STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row: 'You can't enter classes if not in uniform', says Karnataka minister BC Nagesh

In December last year, some girl students started coming to a government school in Udupi district wearing Hijab, against the prescribed uniform norm.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday said that those students who do not wear uniforms as prescribed by the State Government or their respective school or college managements will not be allowed to enter their educational institutions and attend classes.

Speaking to the media here, Nagesh also gave a stern warning to educational institutions saying that they should follow the government directives in this regard and those violating the rules will be punished.

Reiterating that the State Government has no intention of denying education to students, he said the uniform rules have been framed to instill the idea of equality and unity among students. Hitting out at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the dress code controversy, Nagesh said, "He lack knowledge. Many countries, including France, have banned the hijab."

'Don't politicise matter'

Urging political parties not to politicise the issue, Nagesh reminded the Congress that the present government was just enforcing the 2018 uniform rules introduced by the then chief minister and present Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

"Everyone knows about the Congress’ concern towards education of Muslim girls for the last six decades. They were silent on the triple talaq issue too," he said, accusing that the Muslim students in Udupi district were instigated by vested interest forces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row hijab Karnataka hijab row BC Nagesh Karnataka education minister
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp