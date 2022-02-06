Hijab row: 'You can't enter classes if not in uniform', says Karnataka minister BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday said that those students who do not wear uniforms as prescribed by the State Government or their respective school or college managements will not be allowed to enter their educational institutions and attend classes.

Speaking to the media here, Nagesh also gave a stern warning to educational institutions saying that they should follow the government directives in this regard and those violating the rules will be punished.

Reiterating that the State Government has no intention of denying education to students, he said the uniform rules have been framed to instill the idea of equality and unity among students. Hitting out at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the dress code controversy, Nagesh said, "He lack knowledge. Many countries, including France, have banned the hijab."

'Don't politicise matter'

Urging political parties not to politicise the issue, Nagesh reminded the Congress that the present government was just enforcing the 2018 uniform rules introduced by the then chief minister and present Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

"Everyone knows about the Congress’ concern towards education of Muslim girls for the last six decades. They were silent on the triple talaq issue too," he said, accusing that the Muslim students in Udupi district were instigated by vested interest forces.