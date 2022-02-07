STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row a conspiracy to poison young minds: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar said the coastal region has its own history, culture and human resources and is known as an educational hub.

Published: 07th February 2022 11:31 PM

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALUUR: The controversy over wearing of hijab in colleges is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people, Karnataka PCC president DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet at the district Congress committee office here, he said the "hijab row is an insult to our country and against the tradition of the land."

He said the coastal region has its own history, culture and human resources and is known as an educational hub.

An attempt is being made to change the tradition and poison young minds by fuelling the hijab row.

He instead of addressing several issues like unemployment and petrol price hike, sensitive issues like hijab-wearing are being raked up by vested interests.

Shivakumar expressed the hope that the students will soon get justice on the hijab issue as all have faith in the constitution.

On Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar's statements on the row, Shivakumar said the minister has the responsibility to abide by the oath taken in the assembly.

Earlier, talking to reporters at the airport here, he alleged the BJP is trying to create unrest among the students and public over the issue.

He claimed that the saffron party has been following this line since its inception.

