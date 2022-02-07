Hijab row: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy president Rahim Uchil gets threat call

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy president Rahim Uchil has approached Mangaluru police after he alleged receiving a threat call from an unidentified person over speaking in support of the government in hijab row.

Rahim, who is also a BJP minority wing leader in a private TV program, had opposed wearing of hijabs by the students inside classrooms and urged the students to follow the rules of the college. Later after holding a meeting with the protesting students also, he had opposed wearing of hijab inside the classrooms.

"Hijab is a tradition of the Muslims and I am not against girls wearing it but the college administration has not given permission," he had told the media persons after meeting the students along with MLA Raghupati Bhat in Udupi.

In the complaint, he alleged that the unidentified caller abused him and threatened to kill. He further said that he was not afraid of the threat calls.