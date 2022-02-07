STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for harmony, says will act according to HC directions

He said the government will act according to the high court directions which are expected to be announced on Tuesday

Published: 07th February 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the hijab controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday appealed to people to maintain harmony. He said the government will act according to the high court directions which are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Bommai who is in Delhi told reporters that the Karnataka Education Act rules specify about school uniforms and this has to be followed by students. The CM said there were similar controversies in Kerala, Maharashtra and other states which had been resolved through the courts.

"We will get it resolved through the court and act accordingly. Till then, one has to follow the rules and maintain harmony," he said.

Speaking about the river linking project, the CM said Karnataka's stand is clear from the beginning. "We are keen and will work to get water and not allow injustice to the people of Karnataka. Even the Union government has said they will approach all states before finalising the detailed project report of river linking," he said.

Comments

